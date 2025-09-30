How London’s blockchain trading venue will reshape private markets

Blockchain, a distributed ledger technology that records and verifies data, was created with a clear ideological goal: to bypass central authorities in financial transactions. But many have grown fascinated by the more practical applications of the technology, particularly for streamlining back-office operations. Among the institutions most eager to explore these uses are financial exchanges.

Stocks can be bought and sold in milliseconds – but finalising trades remains a slow, cumbersome process, which can take days to complete. To ensure the correct transfer of shares, back-office staff must coordinate payment and delivery across a tangle of databases and then double-check everything, often manually.

Some exchanges are experimenting with blockchain’s tamper-proof ledgers to make speed up the process and reduce costs. Last month, the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) became the first exchange operator to launch a blockchain platform for private funds. Unlike similar platforms, which have been used only for isolated operations, LSEG’s digital markets infrastructure (DMI) covers the entire fundraising life cycle – from issuance to trading and settlement.

For now, the platform will be used only for private funds, but LSEG plans to expand it to other assets classes in the future. MembersCap, a reinsurance asset manager, has already used the DMI to raise capital for its latest private fund.

Similar to any technological breakthrough, blockchain has sparked both excitement and caution in finance circles. In an annual letter to shareholders, Larry Fink, the chief executive of BlackRock, called the technology an “extraordinary innovation” that makes markets “faster, cheaper and more transparent”. Others, however, worry that deploying still-nascent technology in core financial infrastructure invites significant risks in an industry where even small mistakes often have dire consequences.

Still, London’s new blockchain trading venue marks a pivotal shift for fundraising. Here are four key ways it could reshape private markets.