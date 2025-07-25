Finance & Investment

Can you trust your fundraising advisor? 

The UK’s fundraising advisory market is riddled with poor advice, opaque fee structures and opportunistic middlemen. Businesses need to know exactly what they are getting into 

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
25 Jul 2025
Finance & InvestmentadvisorsfundraisingRegulationRiskUK

Read this next