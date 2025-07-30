The Beijing Stock Exchange (BSE) has experiences a boom in listings just four years after its launch. Often regarded as the underdog of China’s financial markets, the exchange is rapidly gaining popularity with tech startups and small firms.

The BSE has received 113 applications for initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2025, according to Wind, a data provider. This is more than China’s two mainland exchanges, in Shanghai and Shenzhen, combined. The BSE 50 index has also risen 37.6% this year, compared with 2.5% for the country’s benchmark CSI 300, according to a Financial Times report.

When Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, launched the BSE in 2021, it was quickly dismissed by investors and analysts. But recent gains have reshaped market perceptions. The exchange appears to be hitting its stride in 2025, fuelled by looser listing requirements and investor interest in local small-cap technology stocks.

In stark comparison, just nine firms listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) this year. As the British government seeks to attract more listings and accelerate growth in the UK’s capital markets, it could learn some lessons from China’s smallest stock exchange.