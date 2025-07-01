How can CFOs optimise their defined contribution pension scheme?

A

The pension vehicle of the future is DC, but for many years it hasn’t been high on CFOs’ agendas.

Certain types of DC schemes have become increasingly expensive to run, driven by rising administration costs, member engagement and the governance required nowadays. We’re now seeing much greater focus on the quality of an employer’s DC scheme through the lens of recruitment, retention and succession planning.

Contribution levels are at their current level because of auto-enrolment requirements. We expect the next phase of auto-enrolment, whenever that comes, will increase contribution levels further in an attempt to achieve retirement adequacy, as illustrated by the PLSA. Costs are rising generally and providing a high-quality pension scheme with flexibility and choice for members is increasingly important.

How pension savings grow, and what members ultimately receive in retirement, known as the decumulation stage, are now hitting some CFO’s agendas for the first time.