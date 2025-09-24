CFO on the spot: 10 questions with Signifyd’s Jason Eglit

A

The role has definitely evolved. I think there’s been a shift from CFOs being mostly accounting-focused to now being much more operational. For me, one of the most important skills is being able to explain how the numbers relate to what’s actually happening in the business.

You’ve got to be able to talk to anyone in the company and translate the financials into something that makes sense in their world. I see part of my role as being a translator. I take financial results and help other teams understand them in a way that makes sense for their part of the business.