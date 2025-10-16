CFO on the spot: 10 questions with Caxton Group’s Henry Allen

A

I left university unsure about what I wanted to do, but I knew numbers were my strength. I was fascinated with entrepreneurs and startup success stories, though I didn’t want to be a traditional practice accountant.

I trained in-house, first at Experian and then at Octopus, where I spent nearly 10 years. Octopus was an incredible place to grow. I learned about hiring and motivating teams, raising money, buying and selling companies and working in regulated environments. Most importantly, I developed the ability to tell stories as a finance leader. Leaving Octopus, I knew I wanted to become a CFO for scaling companies.