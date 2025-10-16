CFO on the spot: 10 questions with Caxton Group’s Henry Allen

After studying chemistry at the University of Edinburgh, Henry Allen had to decide where to direct his energy. Starting out as a graduate analyst at Experian, he found a passion for leading finance teams at growing companies, eventually getting his first CFO role in 2022. Four months into his time at the Caxton Group, a fintech company, he discusses the biggest challenges facing the finance sector, the importance of humility and why CFOs must be able to turn numbers into stories.
How did you become a CFO?
I left university unsure about what I wanted to do, but I knew numbers were my strength. I was fascinated with entrepreneurs and startup success stories, though I didn’t want to be a traditional practice accountant.
I trained in-house, first at Experian and then at Octopus, where I spent nearly 10 years. Octopus was an incredible place to grow. I learned about hiring and motivating teams, raising money, buying and selling companies and working in regulated environments. Most importantly, I developed the ability to tell stories as a finance leader. Leaving Octopus, I knew I wanted to become a CFO for scaling companies.
What skills or traits does a good finance leader need?
Diligence and humility. Diligence gives confidence that the right things are being monitored. Humility is about raising your hand when something isn’t right or when you don’t know something. I learned early on that there’s no shame in admitting you don’t know; the shame is in waiting too long to say it. I’d also add storytelling. It’s a skill that’s often underrated in finance but essential.
What excites you most about your current role?
The people at Caxton. It’s a business that cares deeply about its reputation and service and the team truly lives by those values. Being part of that culture gives me the most excitement about what’s ahead.
What’s the biggest challenge facing your sector at the moment?
Distrust. Consumers and businesses are more wary than ever, with daily headlines about fraud, data breaches and mismanagement. In today’s digital world, news spreads instantly, whether true or not. That makes reputation-management more important than ever.
What single thing do you think would make your job easier?
If I could, I’d eliminate legacy system and data issues. Every CFO faces them. Companies grow fast, patch over problems and move on. Over time, this creates technical and data debt that eats up valuable time.
What is the best bit of business advice you’ve ever received
One of my best managers told me, “If you can’t explain something simply to others, you don’t understand it well enough yourself.” Early in my career, I thought being the smartest person in the room was the goal. I’ve since learned that being the best communicator and listener is what really matters.
Which book do you think every finance leaders should read at least once?
Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap… and Others Don’t by Jim Collins. It looks at how companies transform and highlights the people and personalities behind those businesses. It makes you reflect on managing ego and building trust, which are critical for finance leaders.
What do you do outside of work to protect yourself from burnout?
My wife and young daughter are my top priority. Balancing work and family can be a struggle, but I’ve learned how important it is to switch off at the right time. Beyond family, I love the outdoors. My wife and I have a smallholding, which is a constant source of joy and reward.
What’s been your proudest moment in your current role?
Even though I’ve only been with Caxton for less than a year, I’ve been entrusted with helping shape the strategy for the next 10 years. That’s been hugely rewarding. Many members of the team have been here 15 to 20 years, so working alongside them to define the future has been a source of real pride.
If you weren’t a CFO, what would you do?
I’d love to do something with wine. It’s a huge passion of mine and completely different from finance. Even if it was just tending vines and doing manual work, being part of that process would be a dream.
After studying chemistry at the University of Edinburgh, Henry Allen had to decide where to direct his energy. Starting out as a graduate analyst at Experian, he found a passion for leading finance teams at growing companies, eventually getting his first CFO role in 2022. Four months into his time at the Caxton Group, a fintech company, he discusses the biggest challenges facing the finance sector, the importance of humility and why CFOs must be able to turn numbers into stories.