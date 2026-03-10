Finance & Investment

CFO on the Spot: 5 minutes with Go Live Data’s Tim Langley

Go Live Data’s CFO on coding at 3am, spotting patterns others miss and how a neurodivergent perspective shapes his approach to finance, technology and growth

 

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Rayanne Harmon
10 Mar 2026
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFO on the SpotFinance

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours