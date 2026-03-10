CFO on the Spot: 5 minutes with Go Live Data’s Tim Langley

Tim Langley is the co-founder and CFO of Go Live Data, a data management company. A Cambridge mathematics graduate and Alliance Manchester Business School MBA alumnus, Langley has held senior roles across several technology companies, including IT director, technical director, CTO and CFO.

Here, he discusses his path into finance and how a neurodivergent perspective shapes his approach to problem-solving and business growth.

Q How did you become a CFO? A I never set out to be a CFO in the traditional sense. My background is maths and tech. Spreadsheets were always something I dabbled with, in and outside of work. But building businesses forces you to learn finance whether you want to or not. When you have bootstrapped companies, you realise cash flow is not an abstract concept. It is essential to the success of the business. That naturally put me into the finance role alongside being the ‘geek in chief’, which I am very proud of.

Q What skills or traits does a good finance leader need? A Pattern recognition is significant because it is about spotting the trend underneath. There is also the ability to translate those patterns into stories people can act on. And resilience, because finance leaders are often the ones saying no when everyone else wants to say yes.

Q What excites you most about your current role? A I love the blend of technology and finance. At Go Live Data, I get to combine spreadsheets with software and compliance with creativity. I also love mentoring, whether it is my kids learning about cash flow forecasting or my team learning about GDPR. Seeing the penny drop is always exciting and very rewarding for me.

Q What’s the biggest challenge facing your sector at the moment? A Building trust. Data and marketing are seen as dirty words in some circles because too many people are inclined to cut corners. Between GDPR, data ethics, and public perception, our challenge is to prove that compliant, high-quality data is the smartest route.

Q What single thing do you think would make your job easier? A If more businesses understood that compliance is not the enemy. It is an advantage. Fighting that mindset takes more energy than the actual technical work itself.

Q What is the best bit of business advice you’ve ever received? A “Cash is king.” It’s a cliché, but it’s true. If you get cash flow wrong, nothing else matters. I’ve taught my kids the same thing – because balances lie.

Q Which book do you think every finance leader should read at least once? A Dopamine Detox by Thibaut Meurisse hit home for me recently. It is not a finance book, but it reinforced the idea that focus is everything. Finance leaders do not just manage money. They manage attention, their own and their organisations.

Q What do you do outside of work to protect yourself from burnout? A I code at 3 am. That might sound like work, but it is therapy for me. When the world is quiet, I can get into flow. Outside of that, it is family. Teaching my kids about money, freedom, and life grounds me more than any meditation app could.

Q What’s been your proudest achievement in your current role? A Catching things others missed. Whether it’s a hidden clause in a contract that saved us a fortune, or a compliance loophole that could have sunk us. Using my detail-oriented brain (my autism) as an asset, and seeing that translate into real wins for the business, that’s hugely satisfying.

Q If you weren’t a CFO, what would you like to do? A I would still be building. Maybe investing, maybe development, maybe both. Fundamentally, I like showing people patterns in numbers, in code and in life.