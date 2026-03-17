Finance & Investment

CFO on the Spot: Zumo’s Devina Paul

Devina Paul, CFO and deputy of Zumo, discusses shaping financial strategy in the fast-growing cryptocurrency sector

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Rayanne Harmon
17 Mar 2026
Finance & InvestmentC-SuiteCFOCFO on the Spot

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