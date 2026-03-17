CFO on the Spot: Zumo’s Devina Paul

From an early career in advertising to leading financial strategy at the crypto firm Zumo, Devina Paul’s path to CFO has been anything but conventional.

She discovered a passion for business early on, and a mentor’s belief that she could become a CFO helped shape the direction of her career. Combining a physics background with two decades in finance, she has helped companies scale, exit successfully and navigate complex regulatory environments. Recognised for her people-focused leadership and clear communication style, she also champions investment, mentorship, and accessibility in finance.

Here, she shares the experiences and lessons that have shaped her leadership journey.

Q What did your path to CFO look like? A I did not come from a financial background. I actually studied physics at university, which gave me a strong grounding in maths and a deep understanding of technology. I took a year out before doing a master’s in medical physics and started working in a junior finance role at an advertising agency. I realised I loved business, and the maths side of accounting came naturally to me. Very early on, my manager told me I would be a CFO one day, which had a huge impact on how I saw my future. I went on to work across some of the biggest marketing networks in the world, which gave me a foundation in what good looks like. Over time, I moved into roles where founders hired me to help grow their businesses and prepare them for sale, which I discovered I really enjoyed. I also co-founded an angel investment syndicate. My co-founder was one of Zumo’s founders, and when he and the team needed a strong financial lead for a regulated digital asset business, they asked me to join. That is how I became CFO and Deputy CEO. A

Q What skills or traits does a good finance leader need? A Beyond being good with numbers, trusting your intuition is one of the most important skills a finance leader can have. With experience, you develop the ability to look at a sheet of numbers and know when something does not look right. That instinct is invaluable. You also have to be excellent at hiring. Having the right people around you makes everything possible. You are a leader of the whole business, not just the finance team. You have to understand how the organisation works and find the leadership style that allows you to guide and influence it effectively.

Q What excites you most about your current role? A We work in a cutting-edge space and I genuinely enjoy telling people about the industry. At Zumo, we have created a great company with a strong culture, and the team is full of people I would choose to work with again. The breadth of my role excites me. I have visibility across the whole business and I get to work with incredibly smart people every day. Helping the team deliver results and reach our goals is very fulfilling.

Q What is the biggest challenge facing your sector at the moment? A Building trust in digital assets. There can be public scepticism and sometimes a lack of political will, especially when technology has historically left some communities behind. Our industry also uses a lot of technical jargon that can make things feel inaccessible. The opportunity is to explain clearly how this technology can make a real difference in people’s lives, especially as regulation becomes clearer. Getting regulation right will shape adoption across the market.

Q What single thing would make your job easier? A Better interoperability of systems and data would always help decision-making. But beyond that, better interoperability of teams would make the greatest difference. When people work together instead of in silos, and when everyone understands the financial side of the business, everything becomes easier.

Q What is the best bit of business advice you have ever received? A One piece of advice I always return to is control the controllable. Focus on what you can influence rather than worrying about everything else. Another important one is to forget about imposter syndrome. You have to believe you deserve to be where you are. You are in the room because of the value you bring and the results you have delivered. I once attended an event full of senior finance professionals, and almost the entire room raised their hands when asked if they had felt imposter syndrome. It was a good reminder that it affects everyone and that confidence matters.

Q Which book should every finance leader read at least once? A Good to Great by Jim Collins. It covers leadership, culture, and having the right people in the right seats. It also reinforces that leaders do not have to fit one specific mould. You can lean into the type of leader you naturally are.