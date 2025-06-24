CFO on the spot: 10 questions with Flo Health’s Tamara Orlova

A

One of the biggest challenges is the lack of knowledge around women’s health. A lot of people still see it mainly through the lens of fertility, without recognising the full picture, including hormonal health and how it affects day-to-day wellbeing, long-term health and quality of life. It’s a huge area that has historically been overlooked and, even now, doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

This limited understanding exists not just in the public conversation, but also in how women perceive their own health. Expectations can be much lower than they should be and that’s something I’d love to see shift. There’s so much more to female health than many people realise.

The second challenge is related to prevention and the role of digital health services. There’s a growing awareness of how important preventive care is, but it’s still in the early stages. From government-backed health programs to insurers to healthcare providers, there’s a lack of clarity around how to support and implement digital solutions. Much of it sits in a grey area. People don’t always know what can be trusted, how to integrate new tools with existing systems or how to navigate the space overall. It’s evolving, but there’s still a lot of work to do.