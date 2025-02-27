Finance & Investment

Beyond the Balance Sheet: burning questions from CFOs answered

Finance leaders are desperate to break bad habits and hone their soft skills. Luckily, Raconteur’s finance agony aunt is here to help. Here, experts weigh in on real-life problems submitted by CFOs over the past three months

Sam Birchall
27 Feb 2025
Finance & InvestmentCFOCorporate Culture

