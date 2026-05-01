Finance & Investment

‘Accountants need to be creative and curious’ says Ramsey Brown partner

As accountancy battles talent shortages and outdated stereotypes, one partner is challenging perceptions of the profession as dull and numbers-obsessed

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Tom Dennis
01 May 2026
Finance & InvestmentaccountingC-SuiteFinance

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours