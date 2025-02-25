“Don’t be boring” – 7 earnings calls dos and don’ts for CFOs

A poorly delivered earnings call can destroy an executive’s credibility and prove equally disastrous for the firm.

During these pivotal discussions, emotions can run high: Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling once called an analyst an “asshole” during the firm’s earnings call. Even minor mistakes can be catastrophic, such as when Lyft issued a press release with a typo that briefly increased its share price by more than 60%. The error only came to light when an analyst questioned CFO Erin Brewer 20 minutes into the quarterly earnings call.

“These calls are the ultimate test of a CFO’s mettle and they can strike fear into the heart of even the most experienced finance professional,” says Alistair Roman, the former group finance director at the Post Office. “Yes, they require you to be completely on top of your brief, able to think on your feet and have all the relevant financial figures and projections at your fingertips. But they’re also a moment where how you speak matters as much as what you say.”

Earnings calls are as much about projecting authority, transparency and confidence to the audience as they are about conveying financial information. So, what do CFOs typically get wrong?