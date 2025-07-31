The relationship dividend: turning trust into revenue

With options multiplying and businesses more interconnected than ever, buyers face a complex landscape when selecting partners to tackle their challenges.

Many seek to stand out with flashy promises or quick wins, but the true, lasting advantage comes from building trust – real relationships based on loyalty and shared success that drive growth and stronger revenues over time.

For modern businesses, trust between partners is far more than a soft, intangible metric – it has a tangible impact.

A 2023 B2B buyers Forrester report revealed that buyers are twice as likely to recommend suppliers they trust, and nearly two-thirds are willing to pay a premium for their services.

Building long-term relationships with partners is no longer just a “nice to have” – it’s fundamental to a company’s bottom line and a key driver of revenue and growth.

Will Morey, managing director of Gamma, a B2B communications provider, encapsulates this with their ‘good together’ ethos.

“Gamma has been a channel business since day one, and while ‘partnerships’ is a word often used lightly, the reality is clear: for every pound our business has grown, one of our partners has likely grown by two. This success comes from strong peer-to-peer relationships at every level of the organisation. Above all, it’s about trust-building and maintaining that trust and aligning on shared, mutual goals.”

How can businesses work with partners to build trust? There’s no one-size-fits-all solution, but Gamma has developed specific tools to support mutual success across a range of verticals.

For example, their Migrate programme helps partners with a legacy customer base on outdated technology to modernise their offerings for the next generation, while providing simple and secure ways to transition existing customers seamlessly.

Meanwhile, their Velocity programme aligns incentives by offering rebates to partners who grow.

Morey highlights this as a clear example of Gamma’s integrated partnership approach: “We align through strategy and data insights, then we reward through Velocity.”

Building programmes and processes that foster relationships like these can become self-reinforcing – success not only demonstrates the value of the partnership but also strengthens trust, unlocking opportunities for future collaboration, innovation and shared growth over time.

Knowledge sharing, along with the demonstration of strategy and insights, plays a crucial role in building trust.

To truly understand what a customer wants to buy, it’s essential to grasp their current needs and future goals. This means showing a clear understanding of the problem before guiding the customer towards the solution.

“At Gamma, we’ve got to understand what the partner is doing before we can then make recommendations as to how you can best utilise our portfolio, our services and our support teams to be able to be successful, because success and definition of that is different for every single partner,” explains Morey.

The problems customers are facing are changing faster than ever – whether through macroeconomic instability, technological changes, increasing regulatory demands, or shifting market dynamics.

Business needs can change almost overnight, making partnerships founded on genuine trust, open communication and deep understanding essential for navigating uncertainty and securing long-term success.

When there’s no existing relationship, identifying reliable partners isn’t always straightforward.

An organisation like Gamma – a FTSE 250-backed business with low debt levels – can be a dependable choice, especially in uncertain times.

“We’ve invested heavily in compliance and the regulatory environment, which might sound dull to some, but it’s paying off. As new laws come into effect, like the Telecommunications Security Act (TSA), our products are already compliant, allowing partners to buy with confidence.”

To build trust, partners must offer more than just a promise – they need to provide a solid business foundation their customers can depend on.

In the long term, prioritising support for your existing customers is essential to building the connections, loyalty and trust that drive sustainable revenue.

“If you haven’t got an effective, well-supported business that’s able to operate in frictionless, simple, ways, there’s no point in starting to think about trying to sell someone something. You’ve got to make sure that you’ve got the foundations laid for a solid relationship and partnership before you can start selling the dream,” says Morey.

With so much competition in the market, trust can become a genuine differentiator in an uncertain world – something competitors find hard to replicate once established.

When it comes to long-term revenue and growth, the value of strong relationships, consistent reliability and mutual respect cannot be overstated.

“Trust is not expected or given ever. We’ve got to get in, and build that trust with the customer. Once that’s there we can think about how we can accelerate and extend our business relationship. But until we’ve been able to demonstrate that we’ve got that foundation of trust, then trying to go too fast is not the way we operate,” Morey says.

Trust can be converted into revenue, but there’s no magic wand – partners must cultivate it through meaningful relationships that consistently deliver measurable, mutual success, creating competitive businesses with lasting value.

