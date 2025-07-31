The collaboration advantage: five moves to master unified comms

Disjointed communication systems remain a persistent barrier to productivity, especially in organisations juggling multiple tools across remote, hybrid and in-office teams.

Rather than enabling seamless collaboration, many platforms add complexity, creating unnecessary friction in everyday tasks.

As businesses navigate increasingly distributed operations, the focus must shift from simply having communication tools to building integrated, responsive systems that support how teams actually work.

The old model of siloed teams, where effort is duplicated and opportunities are missed, no longer works in a fast-moving world where remote working is common and employees demand flexibility.

“There are so many products available that enable teams to communicate and collaborate across whatever media suits them,” says Will Morey.

Channel managing director at B2B communications provider Gamma. “Innovation underpins the entire societal shift towards remote and hybrid working.”

Gamma has provided voice, connectivity and collaboration solutions to transform business communications for more than 20 years, across all sectors and business sizes.

“The shift towards remote working enables employers to retain and recruit the best talent, while the best use of unified communications (UC) platforms ensures a more effective sharing of ideas because communication friction is removed,” says Morey.

Gamma’s various channel partners are using UC to have richer conversations with their clients.

UC is shifting the narrative away from ‘what tools do you have?’ to ‘how well does your business work together?’

The company’s Gamma Edge pillars, for instance, provides channel partners with a fully integrated framework which enables them to access funding and grow strategically.

Here, Morey explains five key ways businesses can unlock growth through collaboration and by mastering UC.

1. Make the most of Gamma’s ‘good together’ ethos:

Gamma’s ‘good together’ approach is built on one powerful belief: when partnerships are rooted in genuine human connection, everyone thrives. Since its start-up days in the early 2000s, Gamma has championed this people-first mindset, supporting over 1,500 UK channel partners and collaborating with trusted names like Cisco and Microsoft.

Gamma empowers its partners to deliver intuitive, secure communications that help SMEs, from florists to fintechs, stay connected and grow.

One example is an engineering firm in Birmingham: the channel partner delivers the solution, and Gamma provides seamless support behind the scenes, ensuring the firm can focus on engineering, not IT.

SMEs can trust that their offices will remain connected, secure, and their operations will be uninterrupted. This safeguards their reputation among their customers.

This is what ‘good together’ looks like in action: simple, human-focused solutions, shared success and a return on relationships, not just investment.

2. Embed communication into everyday processes to reduce friction

Post-Covid, hybrid working has increasingly become the norm, and businesses are under pressure to keep teams connected without adding complexity.

As a result, embedding communication tools directly into daily workflows is key.

Video calls, for instance, enable colleagues to talk, discuss strategy and share content wherever they are in the world.

Gamma uses the Cisco Webex platform to help clients communicate, collaborate and problem solve more effectively. Gamma’s unrivalled connectivity and support meet Cisco’s leading platform, known as Webex for Gamma.

AI is also playing a growing role in smoothing communication. Whether it’s auto-summarising missed meetings or helping teams juggle internal priorities with evolving customer needs, smart tools are cutting through complexity and making digital transformation feel effortless.

3. Adapt tools to suit real–time dynamics and working styles

People are working in different ways throughout the day – they may be at home, in the office or travelling, so flexible communication tools are crucial.

If you are asked to join a meeting while you are on a train, for example, you might prefer to use a chat rather than a voice function so you can still collaborate with colleagues.

When it is difficult to align colleagues’ diaries for an important meeting, executives could use a video tool such as Cisco Webex’s vidcast.

This tool enables someone to pre-record and share videos featuring presentations and screen sharing, for example, voiced by the user and shared with colleagues to watch in their own time.

4. Enable seamless knowledge sharing across departments and locations

Strong communication and collaboration are critical to driving business success.

When different skills and perspectives come together, they create new ways to work and help organisations reach their goals.

By sharing knowledge and resources, businesses can break into new markets and cultures.

Video calls don’t just share info; they boost connection. You can read body language, gauge reactions, and build trust.

And now, real-time translation tech is breaking down language barriers, making global collaboration smoother than ever, reducing friction when people

are sharing and discussing strategy or ideas.

5. Support adoption through training and cultural buy-in

Don’t underestimate how important the different tools are that are used daily at work.

Employees need to have the right technology to do their job effectively, and businesses need to invest time and money to train people to get the most out of the tools they have.

This will lead to smarter communication and stronger businesses. Training means ensuring people understand why they have been asked to use certain technology and then helping them to engage with it effectively.

Encourage people to experiment with new tools so they can discover how best to apply them in their work.

It’s natural for enthusiasm to peak when new technology is introduced, but it’s crucial to maintain that momentum.

Embedding the technology into the company culture helps make it part of everyday life. For example, at Gamma, saying “Let’s jump on Webex and discuss this” has become second nature.

