Q&A: connected commerce - what comes next for ecommerce?

Ecommerce experiences are becoming increasingly frictionless, and that’s driving significant innovation. We are particularly embedded in this from a payments perspective, but more broadly in the ecommerce space, as I’m sure Michaela would attest, there’s a wave of innovation driving better customer outcomes. We’re very excited to see that continue.

I think from a Stripe perspective, we’re just very excited about it because we’ve seen so much growth since 2020. The ecommerce space, as it’s generally defined, has grown 10% year on year. I think what that growth has done is drive enormous amounts of innovation for the benefit of the end consumer.

MW

I think there’s huge opportunity in the ecommerce market. It’s definitely an exciting time to be a brand, whether you’re a small business or have been established for a while. One reason for this is the vast number of opportunities to interact with your consumers. Whether you’re engaging them through a direct-to-consumer channel, social media, social selling, marketplaces, or a distribution partner, there are many ways to reach segmented audiences.

The challenge, however, is understanding your consumer segmentation. You need to be highly specific and targeted about who you engage with and when.

The second major opportunity for brands right now is the robust technology stack available. Whether it’s in payments with partners like Stripe, logistics, or marketing technology, these tools allow brands and entrepreneurs to focus on running their businesses day to day without worrying about whether they’re using the right payment stack or marketing technology. By building a best-in-class technology stack, businesses can focus on larger strategic decisions.