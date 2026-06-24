Lessons from the front lines of AI-powered service transformation

SAH

The advice that I’d give to a leader starting today and looking at their CX organisation really depends on how AI mature and how technologically mature that organisation is. But let’s say we’re starting at ground zero. You’ve come into a business that has not begun their AI journey yet at all.

The most important thing to get started is knowing the basics, which is: understanding what is happening in your customer support, what are the questions that are coming in, who is asking those questions, how frequent are certain questions and how are we handling them?

You need to start to connect case topics with priority, urgency, and results, right? It is really basic. It’s like when you start a new job, and the first thing that you do is you sit quietly and you observe, and you understand what the status quo.

Once you understand, you have the data. The first thing is to start with automation. It is by far the highest ROI enabling thing that you can do. It’s very easy to get started. I would turn on an AI agent and connect it to my knowledge sources, which are things like your help centre and your website, so it can answer those how-to questions that make up about 30% of everything that comes in.

That gets you live with an AI agent quickly. You may learn at this point that your knowledge isn’t healthy, meaning that there was lots of gaps in your knowledge, for example ,if sections were outdated. This is perfectly normal. Once you have the AI agent live, most solutions today will start some level of recommending knowledge health, suggesting what articles need to be updated based on responses your agents are given.

It will start to very quickly improve the health of your knowledge and the quality so you can get to that 30%. That shouldn’t take you more than really a few weeks, depending on how big your organisation is – and then you get into the really interesting stuff. As I said before, you should know what your topics are, and you should one by one, use case by use case, build what we call procedures, or end-to-end automations for those use cases.

You might need to then connect your AI agent to other systems so it can solve those. For example, for a retailer and the “where’s my order?” question, you might want to connect it to your Shopify. so, it’s not just internal tools, it starts to be external tools too. Now it’s solving those questions.

At this point, you need to level up your human agent team too. One interesting phenomenon that’s started to happen in the market is that AI agents are becoming more knowledgeable, more on brand, more conversational, and then you’re handing off to a human agent that doesn’t have access to the right information at the right time. You’ve routed it completely randomly, so it’s not the most skilled agent for the task in front of it, which can lead to typos, mistakes, or not responding in brand tone of voice. It can be a little bit chaotic, especially if you’re using outsourced support.

While increasing your automation rate with your AI agent, you should start bringing AI tools into your human agent team so that they can have access to the same information that AI does too.

This requires a bit of change management because it requires training human beings, which can take a bit of time and is why you should get started now – then you have an end-to-end AI operation. It’s all about optimisation, A/B testing different flows and finding opportunities to differentiate and to drive revenue.

From here on out, your automation managers or resolution managers should be owning, optimising and testing this continually from this point.