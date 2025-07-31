Growth by design: the case for data-driven partnerships

In a fiercely competitive marketplace where customer expectations are constantly evolving and choices are plentiful, growth no longer comes from simply pushing products and hoping for the best.

Success depends on truly understanding customers, their needs and how to deliver real value in every interaction.

The key to this is data – and to fully harness its power through insights and automation that transform the sales process, businesses must be data-driven themselves and work with equally data-driven partners.

Will Morey, managing director of B2B communications provider Gamma, knows this well – their model is based on partnerships with technology companies that are often taking complex products to market.

“We believe that being able to share and have an informed conversation about the insights we can draw from data that we hold between us is a really key part of that partnership – helping our partners see the opportunities within their customer base to win in new areas or to retain existing relationships through great delivery,” says Morey.

That could be something as simple as working with partners to uncover vertical markets they’re particularly strong in and how their engagement in those markets is driving their success.

The data can reveal typical customer lifecycles and flag where churn risks are emerging, enabling partners to develop tailored solutions that extend retention, deepen relationships and deliver greater end-user value.

Morey points to Gamma’s ability to help partners focus in and understand their success in particular vertical markets as a solid example of how data can make a difference.

“We’ve managed to identify with some partners that they’ve got huge over-representation in certain key industry verticals, for example, healthcare, education and law. Then what we’ve been able to do is help develop more specific propositions for their precise set of needs and their typical technology stack.”

For example, when working with firms in the legal space, “there’s a need for secure, reliable communications at or above most other areas of the market. They need to be compliant, they need to have end to end security and reliability, because they could be using their communications platform to discuss highly confidential aspects of legal cases.”

On top of this, law firms increasingly find they have new needs around time tracking and security in relation to changes in home working practices.

Using data to identify changes in how customers are using existing products (or working around current limitations) can drive improvements to the current offering and ultimately reduce churn.

And if the data shows that a big chunk of a customer base lies within one vertical, understanding the particular needs of that vertical means firms can really tailor their offerings to the customers that matter.

“All of this starts with a data insight,” explains Morey. Working with a trusted partner who can not only help you identify existing customer needs but also anticipate changing needs in an evolving world is critical to long-term business strategy.

Business partnerships are no longer just about delivering products or services – they’re expected to offer insight, foresight, and tangible, measurable value.

Alongside helping to unlock new customers, access to actionable data insights from partners plays a crucial role in customer retention.

“This can increase revenue and your penetration in that account, which is, of course, a benefit to the partner – but more importantly, it creates a longer-term, stickier relationship,” says Morey.

“You’re likely to keep that customer because you’re adding more value, and you’re demonstrating more relevance in their business.”

In short, data can help transform a basic transactional partnership into true collaboration, driving visibility and trust.

Gamma uses data to better understand their partners’ commercial goals, enabling them to tailor their own offerings for maximum relevance and impact.

“By understanding what the partner’s customer base looks like: what their aims and their objectives are – we’re then able to be very analytical into how we target, what we target, how we prioritise, and how we can apply those commercial boosts into their business to enable them to expand,” says Morey.

The most effective business partnerships stem from a deep, data-driven understanding of how firms can collaborate for long-term success.

Gamma facilitates this through its PartnerPulse platform, which enables co-authored planning and shared data insights – “making sure we can share a mutual set of goals and targets that we want to achieve.”

Businesses are increasingly recognising the role of data in strengthening partnerships. A 2024 Forrester report found that 93% of respondents saw improved data collaboration as critical to driving revenue growth.

This means today’s firms must shift from focusing solely on extracting value from their own data to collaborating with partners who can turn data into actionable insights.

“There are so many examples where we can help our partners utilise and unlock the value from that data that we hold and that they currently share with us – we believe that it’s part of our job and the heart of the partnership model.”

Data is no longer just a tool but has become the language of successful collaboration, with partnerships grounded in data-driven strategies empowering firms to boost sales, accelerate growth and build sustainable, recurring revenue.

