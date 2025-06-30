Digital Transformation

AI in financial services: from internal gains to external value

Financial institutions have harnessed artificial intelligence for internal gains, but the real prize lies in creating external value. As AI agents increasingly handle customer decisions, from shopping to investments, firms must compete for AI’s attention rather than human loyalty, according to industry experts

