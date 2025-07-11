The AI trends driving business success

Everyone’s talking about AI but the conversation often focuses on its potential rather than tangible business outcomes. However, Lenovo’s second CIO survey into ‘AInomics’, or the value of AI to businesses, uncovered concrete insights into business leaders’ perceptions and adoption of AI.

According to the research, 94% of AI projects undertaken in the last 12 months in EMEA at least met expectations, with 31% exceeding them. This is fuelling a 104% increase in expected AI investments this year.

These findings formed the basis for a panel discussion between five industry experts on how AI can drive business success.

Increased use cases and satisfaction

Greg Smith, executive director and general manager, EMEA SSG at Lenovo says: “We’re seeing that the uptake of AI projects and use cases is increasing. One of the things driving that growth is the shift from experimentation into full implementation of generative AI use cases.” He adds that the survey results show organisations are now starting to see the value of AI-powered devices and solutions to boost productivity and enhance customer experience.

“The key point is that people now see the benefits,” he says. “That creates a reason to move from experimentation into implementation. It’s delivering on expectations, which is driving higher satisfaction. Organisations are strategically aligning AI investments with business plans and values.”

Matthew Unangst, senior director at AMD, adds: “This whole generative AI space is still very nascent. It’s really been in the last 12 to 18 months that the broader industry has started to see this as a major trend, and businesses have been scrambling to wrap their heads around it and catch up. We’re seeing more and more valuable use cases across different industries.”

We see companies being more successful when they have a very clear idea of the benefits of each of these approaches

Clare Walsh, director of education at The Institute of Analytics, agrees, noting a trend towards specialised AI roles – whether in traditional machine learning, automation or newer LLM-based solutions. “We see companies being more successful when they have a very clear idea of the benefits of each of these approaches,” she says. “With this large range of options available, they’re more likely to hit on something that either generates new income or protects existing income from emerging threats.”

Meri Williams, chief technology officer at Pleo, adds that early on, “GenAI was a hammer looking for a nail”, with teams trying to use it for everything. Many leaders have since realised traditional machine learning is sometimes more suitable: “It’s very costly and not necessarily the best solution to just reach for GenAI every time.”

Johan Huss is vice-president and head of digital machining at Sandvik Coromant. He adds that his company approaches AI adoption in three ways: improving the manufacturing process, supporting office-based roles like sales and enhancing customer outcomes. “Those three areas are all important, but they’re also using different phases of the AI boom,” he explains, noting that GenAI plays a significant role in the latter two.

Smith notes that only a year or so ago, many businesses were concerned about how to avoid failure, monetise AI and make GenAI work. He says that now a lot of organisations understand the breadth of available use cases. “It’s less about the hype and more about intelligent decisions aligned to business outcomes,” he says. “It’s amazing how much this has moved on in just 12 to 18 months.”

The rise of AI-powered devices

One of the newer developments in this space is AI-powered devices. Smith points out that only 1% of the people surveyed by Lenovo said they’re not considering using AI PCs. “AI PCs are really the gateway to having a more successful implementation of GenAI,” he says. “It’s the bit that touches everybody.” He also expresses surprise that so many leaders have heard of or are using AI PCs, “given how embryonic the AI PC industry is”.

Unangst adds that user experience will be key to broader adoption, but “more and more applications that run on a notebook or a desktop are going to take advantage of these new AI PCs.” He agrees the AI PC space is still “embryonic”, but expects the next 12 to 18 months to see the beginnings of a new industry built around it.

Walsh adds: “It’s a synchronicity. We now have these technologies embedded in machines we use every day, so it’s impossible to ignore them. At the same time, it’s enabling our data scientists and skilled technicians to do more and do better. So it’s a happy coincidence of lots of events coming together.”

She concludes that companies now understand this is no longer something that they can ignore. “We’re seeing a flourishing of roles around data and data use with new titles appearing every month, as companies get the message that we have to embed it at every level.”

What once felt like a grand experiment is now evolving into a strategic imperative, with AI increasingly being measured by the tangible impact it has on businesses.

