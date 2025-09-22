Opinion

Skills alone won’t make Britain an AI leader

The UK government’s AI upskilling strategy could put the cart before the horse and overlook the reality of how innovation really works

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Muj Choudhury
22 Sep 2025
Digital TransformationFuture of WorkTalent & CultureTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceDigital SkillsOpinionSkills

Read this next