Q&A: why digital identity needs a new baseline

A

We’re seeing the early signs of a shift in that direction. A lot of organisations, particularly in the financial sector, are starting to realise that their trust and identity-verification capabilities can be monetised.

Some banks in Europe are exploring decentralised identity, particularly wallet-based technologies. These systems enable users to hold verified credentials on their devices, proving their identity during transactions without relying on a centralised database. With a trust anchor in place, users can, for example, confirm their age or address, without revealing personal details. This provides them with greater control over how they share and revoke access to their credentials while reducing the risk of data breaches and fraud.

In this emerging model, banks and other trusted institutions can function as trust anchors. That means they can both verify a person’s identity and offer those verification services to third parties. This enables new systems that deliver verification-as-a-service.

Regulatory momentum is accelerating this trend. In Europe, new regulations such as eIDAS 2.0 and the European Digital Identity Wallet will soon come into force. By November 2027, businesses must be able to accept the digital wallet for customer identification and authentication.

This is going to be a huge push towards decentralised identity and will likely open the door for trust-as-a-service models. Over the next three years, as both the public and private sectors align on this vision, we will see a shift towards more secure, seamless experiences. Verified trust will play a central role in safeguarding consumer, workforce and third-party identities, driving more secure and frictionless interactions across all digital touchpoints.