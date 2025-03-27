Q&A: turning cyber risk into strategic intelligence

A

I’ve been immersed in technology for nearly 40 years, starting with a deep curiosity as a small child and moving on to writing code by the age of six. That early hands-on experience gave me a unique vantage point on technology’s immense possibilities and potential pitfalls.

This formative immersion taught me that, for all the good that innovation can achieve, it must be handled responsibly. I carry that balanced perspective into cybersecurity and leadership now as CEO at Aprio Technologies.

As a leader, I encourage our teams to push boundaries in the development of cutting-edge security solutions while always anticipating unintended consequences and ensuring robust safeguards. This dual appreciation of the power and risks of technology guides our strategic decisions. It helps me foster a culture at Aprio that values both bold innovation and prudent risk management, aligning with our clients’ best interests.