OpenAI could charge up to $20,000 (£15,425) per month for some of its more specialised AI agents, according to technology business title The Information.

It’s highest-priced agents will be able to support “PhD-level research”, meanwhile a $10,000-per-month (£7,715) version will be capable of performing software-development tasks. A “high-income knowledge worker” agent is also rumoured and could be priced at $2,000 (£1,543) per month, although this pricing is still unconfirmed.

The high price point “immediately raises a lot of questions about what it’s actually offering in return,” says Stephen Do, the founder of UpPromote, an affiliate marketing business. “AI is already deeply embedded in ecommerce, from customer service automation to predictive analytics, but at that price, it has to go far beyond the usual applications.”

Mohbeen Qureshi, the vice-president of growth at Oppizi, a New York marketing tech startup, adds: “$20,000 a month for an AI agent is serious money. That’s not just an expense – it’s a salary for a senior data scientist, a couple of solid engineers or an entire offshore team.”

With many PHD-level researchers being paid in the region of $20,000 per year, what capabilities would these agents need to have to justify the high price tag?