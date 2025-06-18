Technology

‘You need to be a little bit crazy’: Nextcloud CEO on confronting the hyperscalers

Facing erratic behaviour from the US administration, European governments are boosting their efforts to achieve digital sovereignty. Nextcloud, an open-source alternative to Microsoft and Google, has pinned itself to the movement and demonstrated its willingness to battle with big tech

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Tamlin Magee
18 Jun 2025
TechnologyDigitalRiskTechnology

Read this next