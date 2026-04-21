Technology

Locai Labs and Civo Sign Deal to Build Out the UK’s Sovereign AI Infrastructure

Reclaiming British digital autonomy requires more than just local code. By aligning pre-trained models with domestic cloud infrastructure, Project Mercury aims to create a secure environment for sensitive enterprise data

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Tom Dennis
21 Apr 2026
TechnologyArtificial Intelligence

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