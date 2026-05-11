Is LinkedIn’s “Who Viewed Your Profile” feature illegal under GDPR?

Privacy organisation Noyb filed a formal complaint with the Austrian Data Protection Authority this week, alleging that LinkedIn charges users roughly €30 per month to access data they are legally entitled to receive for free. The central question is not whether LinkedIn built a paid feature, but whether it can price access rights that EU law says companies must honour at no cost.

The complaint targets a specific gap between what the platform sells and what it discloses. Premium subscribers get a named, searchable visitor list covering 365 days. Free users see a redacted version that redirects to a signup page. When an Austrian user demanded a full copy of his personal data under GDPR Article 15, LinkedIn’s response omitted the visitor list.

The ‘recipients’ precedent

Noyb’s case rests on GDPR Article 15(1)(c), which gives EU residents the right to know the identities of any “recipients” to whom their personal data has been disclosed. Noyb argues that each person who visits a LinkedIn profile is a recipient of that owner’s data.

There is significant European Court of Justice (ECJ) precedent here. In a 2023 ruling (C-154/21), the court held that where a data controller knows the specific identities of recipients—in that case, customers of the Austrian postal company Österreichische Post—it must name them on request rather than describe categories in the abstract.

The ‘third-party’ defence

LinkedIn’s strongest available defence sits in Article 15’s final provision: companies may decline to produce data where disclosure would harm the rights of third parties—namely, the visitors. However, LinkedIn’s spokesperson told The Register that “it is incorrect that only Premium members can see who has viewed their profile,” noting that free users do see some information.

“Selling data to its own users is a popular practice among companies” Martin Baumann, Noyb

Martin Baumann, a lawyer at Noyb, counters that the very existence of the Premium product undermines this privacy defence. “Since LinkedIn does provide information about profile visits to paying Premium members, it cannot consider that disclosing the data would adversely affect the rights of the visitors,” Baumann said.

Strategic signals for compliance teams

If the Austrian regulator accepts the “recipients” theory, the implications extend to any platform that monetises behavioural analytics tiers built on user data. Compliance teams should track three key signals:

The ‘recipients’ theory: Whether the Austrian DPA applies the C-154/21 ruling to social media profile views.

Whether the Austrian DPA applies the C-154/21 ruling to social media profile views. Lawful basis: Whether LinkedIn is forced to seek explicit consent for tracking visitors rather than relying on opt-out toggles, as reported by heise.

Whether LinkedIn is forced to seek explicit consent for tracking visitors rather than relying on opt-out toggles, as reported by heise. Commercial vs Statutory: Whether regulators draw a line between raw data access and tiered commercial features.

“Selling data to its own users is a popular practice among companies,” Baumann told The Register. “In reality, however, people have the right to receive their own data free of charge.”