Technology

Is LinkedIn’s “Who Viewed Your Profile” feature illegal under GDPR?

A formal complaint filed with the Austrian Data Protection Authority claims LinkedIn is violating GDPR by charging users to see their own profile visitor data

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Tom Dennis
11 May 2026
Risk & RegulationTechnologyData ProtectionRegulationTechnology

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