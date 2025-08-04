How organisations can overcome AI implementation challenges

GS

Our CIO here at Lenovo says there are four things you have to get right for a successful AI implementation: security, people, technology and process. And he says the easiest one to fail on is people. If you don’t get people to come along on your journey and buy into it, your project will fail – no matter how good the business case is.

It tends to be the CIO leading this effort, and they need to really become part HR, part facilitator, part conductor and part technologist. It is a phenomenal role that the CIO now has to adopt.

Organisations tend to forget that this is about managing change. When you deploy GenAI into the workforce to boost productivity, satisfaction and all those wonderful things, it only works if change management is done properly. If it isn’t handled or positioned well, the whole initiative is likely to fail.