Technology

GenAI-drafted grievances are clogging up employment tribunals

Employees are using GenAI tools to draft legal complaints. They’re often packed with errors, but legal teams must take them seriously anyway

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Ailie Murray
26 Sep 2025
Talent & CultureTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceCorporate CultureHR

Read this next