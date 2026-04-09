Five steps to a trusted, intelligent data foundation

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Establish upstream governance for ‘measured acceleration’

For AI systems to be dependable, organisations must incorporate governance and accountability measures into their data management processes from the outset.

By integrating governance early in the data lifecycle and systematically embedding it within the processes of data design, approval and evaluation, organisations can proactively manage risks, reducing potential issues in the future.

Dan Broadhurst, commercial director at Finova, says: “Too many banks are investing millions into AI models without first securing their most important asset: their data. If an AI model can only draw from cluttered folders and unstructured data, the result – to be blunt – is a total mess.

“When data is clean, standardised and clearly owned, teams can deploy models without constantly second-guessing the inputs or revalidating the outputs.”

Rather than hamper innovation, upstream governance supports responsible and measured AI acceleration, say experts.

Toby Thomas, director of research and corporate intelligence at S-RM, says: “Upstream governance is what stops AI becoming a risk multiplier rather than a productivity tool. Clear governance upfront sets boundaries on where AI can be used, what level of reliance is appropriate and who is accountable.

“That clarity actually accelerates adoption because teams know what is permitted, rather than experimenting in silos or hesitating due to uncertainty.”