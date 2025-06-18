A

I guess I always did. I didn’t necessarily think it would transpire at Twilio, because we already had a CEO and he was also one of the founders. Credit to him for giving me a lot of different opportunities.

When I was CFO, I would say, ‘I realise I have certain responsibilities, but I think there are a lot of other things that I can do.’

Every three months or so, I would take on new responsibilities. I took on cybersecurity, I took on IT, I took on corporate development, I took on legal. I’m sure I’m missing a few, but there was this consistent addition of responsibilities until one day the then-CEO said, ‘Hey, you’re kind of running the company at this point, so we should change your title to chief operating officer and have you take over a lot of the day-to-day running of Twilio.’

The final step before becoming CEO was when I took over as president of our communications business. Communications is about 97% of the company’s total revenue and overseeing that division gave me a lot of exposure to customers and to the inner workings of R&D.

While you’re never 100% ready for these things, I wasn’t caught off guard either. It felt like a natural progression in that way. It’s been exhilarating so far.