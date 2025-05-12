AI is rewriting the rules of risk management

Organisations today face unprecedented challenges when it comes to managing risk. More applications, increased cloud migration and the proliferation of SaaS solutions have dramatically expanded the threat landscape. Meanwhile, security teams are struggling with ever-tightening regulations, shrinking budgets and talent shortages.

At the same time, CISOs are keen to demonstrate the business value that the security function provides, rather than just being viewed as a cost centre. They want to convey cybersecurity’s role in mitigating risk, achieving compliance standards and helping to win new business.

It is against this backdrop that artificial intelligence (AI) presents a double-edged sword, often representing both a significant threat and a powerful solution.

Cybercriminals are using AI to create more convincing phishing attempts and generate more complex attack codes. Yet simultaneously, AI-powered tools are providing unprecedented capabilities in risk management and compliance.

“We’re seeing more vulnerabilities and attack vectors than ever before,” explains Jeremy Epling, chief product officer at Vanta. “AI is being used by attackers to create new threats, whether through sophisticated phishing attempts or AI-generated attacks.

“But AI also gives us a capability we never had before – dealing with unstructured data. So much of compliance and security revolves around documents and screenshots, and now we have an entirely new way to understand and provide value.”

The automation advantage

Vanta’s most recent The State of Trust Report reveals a striking insight: 77% of IT decision-makers believe automation can relieve the manual burden of compliance, saving them time and money. Yet only 60% of business leaders agree. This gap likely stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of the manual burden faced by security teams, says Epling.

“It boils down to who feels the pain every day. Business leaders are looking at the numbers and the ROI and driving the business, but they’re not living in these tools every day and building a deep appreciation for how many hours get sucked into these reviews,” he says.

“Governance, risk and compliance (GRC) has been underserved for a long time in terms of providing a high level of innovation and helping to drive efficiencies.”

Indeed, businesses are spending more time than ever on compliance. In the UK, companies already dedicate 12 working weeks per year to it. This is at the expense of security teams, which get buried in admin instead of focusing on cyber strategy and threat mitigation.

Here, intelligent automation offers multiple operational benefits. “AI can help generate secure code, automate remediation processes and provide a single pane of glass for your entire security programme,” says Epling.

For example, AI can automatically respond to complex security questionnaires, reducing manual effort. Automated systems can analyse vendor documents, identify risks and provide actionable insights. It can also ensure consistency around security policies, as AI can detect irregularities across multiple policy documents, ensuring alignment. Automated systems can also immediately identify documentation issues, preventing last-minute audit complications.

“Instead of spending hours manually reviewing documents and copy-pasting responses, AI can take a first pass on these tasks,” says Epling.

Turning compliance into a business benefit

Perhaps most importantly, intelligent automation allows security teams to transform from cost centres to strategic business enablers. “When you achieve compliance standards, you can unlock new markets and win additional business,” says Epling.

“Automation helps us clearly show time savings and improvements in efficiency,” he continues. “For example, when teams use Vanta’s automated workflows, we can quantify how much faster they’re completing tasks compared to before. That makes it easy for security leaders to go back to their management and say, ‘This tool is delivering value. It’s speeding up our audit readiness and letting us focus more on higher-impact security work.’

“But it’s not just the security team that benefits – engineering and IT teams also save time. Since they’re not in the security trenches every day, giving them focused, actionable remediation guidance, along with context about why it matters, helps them prioritise effectively.”

And with Vanta’s tools like automated questionnaires, customers are constantly giving insights to improve their programmes based on that feedback.

“It’s a way to turn security from a cost centre into a growth enabler,” says Epling. “When you can show how your trust posture helps close deals faster or opens new opportunities, it becomes a clear business value driver. And it bridges the gap between security teams and leadership – so they’re finally speaking the same language.”

First steps to intelligent automation

For organisations considering intelligent automation, Epling offers some practical guidance.

The first step is to start small – focus on specific areas like supplier risk or questionnaire management. Then trial solutions, where you can test AI tools with your existing documents and policies. Here, look for transparency to ensure AI solutions provide clear citations and explanations.

Epling also advises organisations to consider comprehensive platforms that offer a holistic view of governance, risk and compliance.

“For startups and small businesses, there are tools designed to help you get your first certification,” says Epling. “You don’t need prior knowledge – the right platform will guide you step by step.”

The future of risk management

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, and the compliance burden increases, intelligent automation isn’t just a ‘nice-to-have’ – it’s becoming a necessity.

It represents a transformative approach to risk management. By embracing AI-powered tools, organisations can not only mitigate risks more effectively but also turn compliance into a strategic business advantage.

“The goal is to spend less time on paperwork and more time on deep, impactful security work that truly protects your organisation,” says Epling.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, the message is clear: intelligent automation isn’t just a technological upgrade – it’s a critical business strategy.

