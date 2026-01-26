Technology

Most AI strategies don’t fail on vision – they fail on execution design

Companies are spending billions on AI, yet few see meaningful returns. Without redesigning operating models, decision rights and governance, even the most advanced AI will struggle to deliver real value

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Mohit Joshi
26 Jan 2026
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceC-Suite

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours