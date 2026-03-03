Opinion

Adobe Firefly is a case study for the democratisation trap 

For decades, mastering Adobe meant mastering creativity. Then generative AI made design effortless, turning its greatest strength into a liability. The company’s turbulent AI era offers a lesson for every business navigating automation

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Stefan Michel
Dean of faculty and research at IMD Business School
TechnologyArtificial IntelligenceC-Suite

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours