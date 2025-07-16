Seven fascinating sustainable data-centre projects

2

HiCloud Hainan underwater data centre

Developed by HiCloud, a Chinese commercial underwater data centre operator, this 1,300-tonne facility off the coast of Lingshui Li, an autonomous county on Hainan island, comprises a set of sealed computing modules nested on the sea floor. Each of the modules can host 400 high-performance servers.

Sea cables connect the modules to a nearby facility on the shore, which hosts all other subsystem equipment, such as power distribution, networking and monitoring.

Highlander, HiCloud’s parent company, had previously explored underwater data centres with a test project in Zhuhai in 2020. The successful pilot led to this expansion, built by China Offshore Oil Engineering Co, which started commercial operations in 2023.

Underwater data centres could offer superior natural cooling of the energy-intensive AI servers contained within. At least seven companies, including China Telecom and Tencent, have used the Hainan underwater project.

In recent years, Microsoft proposed similar projects, including at an underwater site near Orkney in Scotland. But these facilities did not progress beyond testing phases.