Six green projects to make frontier AI more sustainable

Artificial intelligence is a vampire, draining the Earth of its water and energy resources. Powering generative AI systems requires an enormous amount of physical infrastructure and data centres now account for 4.4% of all energy used in the US. Little surprise that Silicon Valley firms have largely dropped their commitments to achieving net zero.

Given that the planet is hurtling towards a climate catastrophe, some in the industry have recognised that the AI boom is unsustainable, in multiple senses of the word. Companies, universities and research labs are investigating ways to reduce the technology’s carbon footprint and breakthroughs can’t come soon enough. Here are six projects seeking to lessen AI’s disastrous environmental impact.