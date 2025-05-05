You don’t need another DE&I policy, you need a plan

As Stranger Things fans eagerly await the show’s finale, one of the most compelling aspects of the series is its portrayal of the Upside Down, a hidden, alternate world that, while unseen by most, influences everything. The analogy of the Upside Down can be easily applied to today’s business world. While the monsters may be different, there are invisible barriers at play that continue to shape our industries in ways we may not always see.

The business world, particularly industries such as advertising, media and tech, has its own version of the Upside Down. It’s a space where talent isn’t in short supply but opportunities are. In these industries, deep-rooted biases and structural barriers are often the unseen forces holding back under-represented talent. Leaders, especially in creative fields, need to recognise that good intentions alone aren’t enough.

They must take real action, not simply offer up supportive words, to drive actual change.

Opening doors to diverse talent

One of the most pressing challenges in many industries is a lack of access to opportunities.

Businesses often fall into the trap of assuming that talent is scarce, when in reality, it’s the opportunities that are. The process of hiring and recruiting often favours those with the right connections, degree or financial background. In failing to address this glaring issue, businesses overlook a vast pool of untapped talent, particularly from under-represented communities.

When we relaunched our Flying Academy, a paid internship programme designed to open doors for such talent, we received an overwhelming number of applications: 187 for just eight placements. This response made it clear that talent isn’t scarce. Access is.

The issue at hand is that the path into many industries is still gated by outdated systems that rely on unpaid internships or networks of privilege. This not only limits opportunity but also perpetuates systemic inequality. At the heart of this issue is a fundamental problem: too many companies are still relying on recruitment methods that aren’t inclusive.

Leaders must review their recruitment practices, particularly for entry-level roles. Are these practices unintentionally shutting out talented individuals because of unconscious bias or outdated requirements? Paid internship programmes, transparent hiring criteria, and equal access to job opportunities can help to dismantle these barriers and open doors for all.

Collaboration over competition

Traditionally, businesses have operated in a competitive mode, constantly vying for the same talent pool. But when it comes to tackling diversity and inclusion, the real solution is collaboration. That’s why we reached out to other businesses in our sector to collaborate and create a larger talent pool. By working together, we’ve been able to offer opportunities that wouldn’t have been possible in isolation.

Working with competitors may sound counterintuitive but it’s a crucial part of the solution. Shared initiatives, whether joint recruitment programmes or cross-business mentorship schemes, can help create long-term, sustainable pathways for under-represented talent.

Instead of competing for the same limited talent, leaders should look for ways to collaborate with other companies. Sharing resources, pooling job opportunities and supporting industry-wide initiatives can amplify efforts and create a more robust and diverse talent pipeline.

Words aren’t enough

It’s easy to make a statement about diversity and inclusion. The real work, however, lies in holding yourself accountable for making progress. If businesses want to see meaningful improvements, diversity and inclusion must be part of their overall strategy.

Businesses need to set clear, measurable goals for diversity and inclusion and track progress toward them. These goals should be reviewed regularly, not just as a checkbox exercise, but as an integral part of the company’s ongoing strategy. Leaders should be the ones leading these efforts, not delegating them to others.

Lead by example

In Stranger Things, it’s the young characters, the resourceful and brave, who take on the challenge of confronting the Upside Down. The adults in the town of Hawkins often don’t know what’s going on or are too entrenched in the status quo to help. Similarly, business leaders must be willing to lead the charge on diversity and inclusion. They cannot simply delegate this responsibility to others: they must model the behaviour they want to see in their organisations.

Leaders must be directly involved in diversity and inclusion efforts. Set the tone from the top, mentor diverse talent and ensure that inclusivity is embedded in every aspect of the business. Lead by example, showing that diversity is not just a box to tick but a core business value.

The challenges of the Upside Down are far from fictional and businesses today face similar hidden obstacles that hinder growth and equity. By committing to real action, collaborating across industries and holding themselves accountable, business leaders can begin to make lasting change. The talent is out there – what’s needed now is the will to act. It’s time to face the Upside Down and transform how businesses think about diversity and inclusion.

Josh Harris is the CEO of Neverland, a creative agency.