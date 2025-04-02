Last month, Hilton, Aviva and Servicenow were listed among the UK’s best workplaces by the employer certification company Great Place to Work. The annual list, which bases its verdict on employee surveys and workplace culture assessments, is one of a number of employer rankings.

HR leaders are often keen to see their company’s name high up on these lists, as this can help validate some of the hard work that goes into creating a positive company culture and lure in top talent.

The hotel chain Hilton first earned a ‘Great Place to Work’ certification in 2016 and placed second in Fortune Magazine’s 2024 list of the world’s best workplaces. Steve Ryan, vice-president of human resources, EMEA, at Hilton, says being named in these rankings has had a positive impact on the company’s recruitment and retention efforts.

“Sometimes hospitality can be seen as more of a job stopover, as people perceive it to lack career growth opportunities,” he adds. “Our aim is to challenge the perceived barriers in our industry and position Hilton as a company that offers meaningful career opportunities, nurtures talent and offers fantastic travel perks.”

Beth Taylor, content manager for Great Place to Work, says that a placement on one of its lists can be a “great morale booster and cause for celebration”. She adds: “Two-thirds of employees are more likely to apply for a job at a company that is officially recognised as a great place to work, so it can be a really powerful recruitment tool.”

If negative Glassdoor reviews are a matter of clicks away, these awards become a pointless exercise

However, the proliferation of such awards has made it easier for some employers to earn best workplace credentials, according to Lyndon Stickley, CEO at Iplicit, an accounting software company. He claims this has reduced some of these awards to mere “vanity badges”.

“If you, as an employer, are seen to be winning workplace awards and promoting a spectacular culture, this needs to ring true with what your staff are saying,” he says. “If negative Glassdoor reviews are a matter of clicks away, and your business has high staff churn, then these awards become a pointless exercise.”

Despite these concerns, Stickley still believes certain workplace rankings can be beneficial, if they are backed by fact-checkers or well-known institutions. Being placed in The Sunday Times ‘10 Great Places to Work’ list helped his startup to increase its headcount by 64 people and poach some talent from competitors, he says.

A double-edged sword?

While recognition by an independent third party often has positive short-term effects for companies, it can also carry disadvantages.

A 2020 study, published in the European Management Journal, describes employer awards as a “double-edged sword”. The study authors found that, while employer awards increase “organisational attractiveness”, they also reduce the quality of the applicant pool. Candidates, the study found, were less likely to self-select based on organisational fit when applying for roles at well-known companies with an employer award.

Stickley has not found this to be an issue. “The more attractive you are as an employer, the more people want to jump on board. But that includes great candidates, too,” he says. “Ultimately, it’s down to the hiring lead to ensure only the best candidates get through.” He advises businesses to choose an award or awards category that matches their recruitment strategy.

Jacqueline Smith, head of people and culture at digital marketing agency Hallam, says employer awards have a positive short-term effect on a company’s reputation and brand awareness. But, she adds, it’s important not to approach them as a one-time achievement.

Employer certifications give a fantastic, tangible moment to celebrate

“It requires continual effort to be a company that deserves this type of award recognition,” Smith says. “A lot can change in a year, so all parts of the business, including HR, leadership and culture professionals, need to be proactive in ensuring the standards at which they initially earned these awards are maintained.”

Hallam won recognition in the UK Company Culture Awards 2024 for ‘Best Working Environment (Hybrid)’ and ‘Best Agency to Work For’. “Keeping award wins recent is key,” Smith says. “Outdated awards may begin to lose their impact. This consistency can require a good amount of investment, both in terms of cost and time.”

Although this extra commitment might deter some companies from applying for these types of awards, Ryan says the overall impact has been positive. “A strong, engaged workforce is the greatest asset a company can have and employer certifications give a fantastic, tangible moment to celebrate and thank every person that makes a company culture so strong,” he says.

Employer awards should be seen as a positive addition to a company’s talent-attraction strategy. While they can provide a useful boost to a company’s employer brand, the business must already be committed to creating positive organisational culture for it to be successful.