Talent & Culture

Safe travels: how firms can limit risks for women on work trips

A majority of women feel that business trips are more dangerous for them than for their male colleagues. What additional support should employers provide to female staff travelling for work?

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Forsdick
07 Mar 2025
Talent & CultureCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementHRInternational Women’s Day

Read this next