Global business travel has bounced back since the pandemic, with corporate travel spend poised to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year. The trend has been driven by a renewed emphasis among executives in face-to-face interaction. For employees, more corporate travelling means more opportunities for networking, development and career progression.

However, 71% of women believe that they are less safe when travelling for work than their male counterparts, according to a survey of 2,000 business travellers by World Travel Protection, a travel agent and risk-management provider.

“Travelling for work should be an opportunity for growth and connection, not stress and risk. But, for many women, safety concerns can add an extra layer of anxiety,” says Kayleigh Rogers, DEI practice line lead at Amex Global Business Travel.

The survey also found that 31% of women would not want to go out on their own at night while travelling for work and 12% have experienced a negative incident, including minor theft or assault, while on a business trip.

Eve Taylor, a member of Generation BTA, an advisory board for the Business Travel Association, says: “Women face a unique set of considerations when it comes to personal safety on the road – whether that’s travelling alone at night, navigating unfamiliar destinations or choosing suitable accommodation.”

Ahead of International Women’s Day, Rogers is calling on more companies to consider the needs of female business travellers and offer their staff additional support where necessary. “It’s not enough to acknowledge the risks; organisations should be working to remove barriers to safe travel,” she adds.

Developing an effective travel policy

Employers’ legal duty of care extends beyond the office workspace. Although ensuring staff safety may be more challenging when employees are travelling or working offsite, firms are required to take reasonable measures to protect their people anywhere the business takes them.

Establishing a clear travel policy is the essential first step. “When addressing female safety, particularly when travelling, businesses need to take a proactive approach,” says Tina Chandler, head of employment law at Wright Hassall.

Businesses need to take a proactive approach

She explains that a well-crafted travel policy will define expectations for employees travelling for work and detail safety measures, best practices and emergency contacts and protocols, as well as any other support that’s available.

It’s also important that staff share their travel itineraries with their employer, Chandler adds. “Employers should know exactly where staff are staying, how they’re getting to meetings and whom they can contact in an emergency. A well-planned itinerary not only helps to make the trip successful, it’s also vital for ensuring accountability and enabling the employer to respond quickly if something goes wrong.”

Prioritise safety over costs

Employers may also consider arranging private ride-hailing or chauffeur services, sticking to daytime transit and booking secure accommodations with room service and 24-hour receptions.

“Women are disproportionately impacted by safety issues and it is vital that business travel policies account for that,” says Nebel Crowhurst, chief people officer at Reward Gateway, an employee benefits and retention business. “Doing so becomes even more important when travelling away from work, perhaps to unfamiliar areas, and meeting with new people.”

Crowhurst explains that, for work events that carry on into the evening , his firm covers taxi services or accommodation for attending staff so they can avoid travelling alone at night.

As with many employee issues, communication is critical

Of course, some travel adjustments may require additional outlay. “The cheapest option isn’t always the safest,” Chandler says. “Basics such as key cards, security and concierges go a long way to making people feel safer, but they often come with a cost.”

Extra precautions are necessary for certain travel destinations, so employers should research local rules and customs before sending staff to unfamiliar places. Rogers says employers should provide staff with practical resources ahead of their travel date; these include country-specific information on dress codes, areas to avoid at night and emergency contacts and services, as well as general travel-safety training.

“A one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work when safety is at stake,” Chandler adds. “In some parts of the world, there are women-only hotel floors that offer an extra layer of security, while in others, unregulated taxis can pose a real risk. Employers should be looking at these factors when making arrangements, ensuring that their staff aren’t left to figure it out alone.”

Listen to employee concerns

Most importantly, says Taylor, businesses should consult their female employees to understand which measures would make them feel safer while travelling. She suggests creating open and confidential channels for women to voice their concerns and share their experiences. E mployers must then respond quickly to any feedback and adapt their travel policies accordingly.

Even where businesses make all the right travel-safety adjustments, some employees, particularly those with protected characteristics, may still be uncomfortable with travelling for work. Regardless of their accommodation efforts, employers must be willing to discuss any lingering safety concerns, according to Kevin Poulter, employment partner at the law firm Freeths.

He adds: “Any employee who is unable to travel should not be unfairly penalised for any legitimate refusal, or put to any unfair detriment. As with many employee issues, communication is critical.”

Companies have proved their willingness to increase corporate travel spend. allocating additional funds to ensure employee safety can help ensure both women and men have equal access to the career benefits of business travel.