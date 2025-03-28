Talent & Culture

Vodafone introduces four-day week for returning parents

The telecoms company’s new policy allows parents to work 80% of their hours for full pay for their first six months back at work

Sam Forsdick
28 Mar 2025
Future of WorkTalent & CultureCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementHR

