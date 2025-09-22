Three-minute explainer on… corporate catfishing

Unscrupulous employers might list job adverts promising career progression, flexibility and generous perks. Yet once hired, new employees often encounter rigid hierarchies, limited autonomy and benefits that look better on paper than in practice.

What is corporate catfishing?

Catfishing normally refers to the act of creating a fake online identity to deceive others. But misleading employees with long lists of job perks that do not reflect reality – corporate catfishing − is widespread. A 2023 Resume Builder survey of hiring managers found that 40% admitted they exaggerate job responsibilities (40%), growth opportunities (39%) and career development (38%). Others commonly lie about workplace culture (31%), benefits (28%) or even compensation (24%). The result is inflated expectations and the inevitable disappointment once employees starit their new roles.

The fallout can be immediate. Employees who feel misled disengage quickly, driving up early attrition rates and draining productivity. Employers end up paying twice – first in recruitment and onboarding costs, then again in reputational damage as negative reviews or poor word-of-mouth feedback spreads. Employees feel that their efforts are wasted and often suffer rising stress levels, with a loss of trust that lasts well into their careers.

Why corporate catfishing is happening

The pressure to secure top candidates is intense. Hiring managers sometimes oversell roles to close offers quickly. Skills shortages and fierce competition push organisations to promise more than they can deliver, whether that’s fast career progression, generous benefits or a positive work environment.

Employer-branding teams also play a role, packaging company culture in glossy campaigns that highlight best-case scenarios rather than everyday realities. In hybrid and remote recruitment, where candidates have fewer informal touchpoints with teams, these exaggerations are harder to spot until the job has already started.

How should HR respond?

The most effective response is transparency. Job descriptions should highlight challenges alongside opportunities so candidates have a balanced view from the beginning. HR teams can also strengthen their credibility by being honest with prospective employees, providing clear descriptions of everyday demands and showing candidates what career pathways will look like in practice.

Once employees are in a role, HR teams should run structured surveys to gauge employee sentiment. In the event of workers leaving their posts, organisations should arrange exit interviews with the goal of understanding hiring patterns or candidate mismatches before talent retention is more deeply damaged.

Addressing corporate catfishing proactively can protect headcount, reinforce trust and reduce costly employee turnover. And by prioritising transparency, HR teams can ensures the organisation’s brand reflects reality.