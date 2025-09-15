Opinion

Your employees are feeling ‘OK’ – and that’s a serious problem

Too many teams get stuck in ‘OK’ – not unhappy but not thriving either. Nic Marks explains why mediocrity is a hidden risk for businesses and how leaders can unlock happier, higher-performing teams

Nic Marks
15 Sep 2025
LeadershipCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementOpinionProductivityRisk

