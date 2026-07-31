Talent & Culture

The new C-suite calculus: how the CFO-CHRO alignment is shifting

Francesca Mather, CFO at Top Employers Institute, breaks down how finance and HR leaders can de-risk AI, solve the junior experience deficit, and scale with intent.

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Tom Dennis
31 Jul 2026
AiTalent & CultureArtificial IntelligenceC-SuiteHR

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