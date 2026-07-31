The new C-suite calculus: how the CFO-CHRO alignment is shifting

Annual budget negotiations between the Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Human Resources Officer traditionally follow a predictable, often adversarial script. The CHRO made an impassioned pitch for culture and wellbeing initiatives, while the CFO demanded immediate, short-term ROI, viewing human resources as a cost center to be contained.

As artificial intelligence fundamentally rewires the C-suite landscape, that legacy dynamic is rapidly collapsing. The integration of AI has exposed a fundamental reality: sophisticated algorithm layers cannot optimise a workforce structure that is inherently flawed. What was once a transactional friction over headcount and benefits has transformed into an essential, data-driven partnership with direct implications for enterprise EBITDA.

What’s changed is the data — and AI has accelerated that shift exponentially

“What’s changed is the data — and AI has accelerated that shift exponentially,” says Francesca Mather, CFO at Top Employers Institute. “We can now draw a direct line between people practices and financial outcomes. Retention rates feed directly into recruitment cost assumptions and productivity continuity. Leadership quality shows up in execution speed and margin protection. Culture, which used to be dismissed as too soft to measure, is now something we can correlate with absenteeism, discretionary effort, and ultimately EBITDA performance.”

Mather brings a rigorous financial background to the human resources conversation. “I spent years in global accounting stress-testing exactly these kinds of claims,” Mather notes. “So, when I joined Top Employers Institute, the first thing I did was look at the numbers — not the narrative, the numbers. The evidence for people practices is unambiguous: the organisations that invest in them with discipline and rigour outperform those that don’t — not in a single quarter, but across the arc of a business cycle.”

Navigating capital constraint

This C-suite alignment arrives at a demanding moment for global leaders. Data from Top Employers Institute reveals that only 35% of firms plan HR budget increases this year — a sharp decline from 66% in 2022 — even as workforce burnout and technological disruption accelerate. How do organisations fund productivity and talent development when throwing capital at the problem is no longer an option?

“Budget constraint has a clarifying effect,” Mather argues. “It forces organisations to distinguish between structural solutions and recurring spend, and that distinction matters enormously.”

For CFOs evaluating people investments, Mather insists the framework must be laser-focused: “Which people practice moves your specific business metric? Once that’s determined, protect that budget and cut elsewhere.”

De-risking AI

The rush toward enterprise AI has further highlighted the necessity of financial discipline in human capital strategy. With nearly half of HR AI projects currently scrapped between pilot and deployment, early capital allocations have frequently stumbled over bad data and vague objectives.

“A responsible AI roadmap now has to be sequenced differently,” Mather says. “Start with a brutally honest data audit. If your people data is inconsistent, incomplete, or ungoverned, no AI layer will fix that — it will amplify it. Then stage your investment: fund the infrastructure before the application and gate further capital release on evidence from each phase.”

Budget constraint has a clarifying effect

When evaluating the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) of AI recruitment and talent management platforms Mather cautions leaders against settling for shallow metrics. “Short-term efficiency gains are easy to model. What’s harder and more important is whether the tool is improving the quality and stability of your workforce over time. That’s the number that moves EBITDA.”

This long-term focus is vital, as AI-driven internal mobility engines risk optimising for speed over capability. Mobility algorithms typically match surface skills to fill immediate gaps, routing workers into roles where they possess a 95% skill fit. While efficient, this practice can undermine long-term executive development, which requires exposure to cross-functional friction and complexity.

“If an algorithm recommends a move because it’s a 95% skills match but cuts short a high-potential leader’s cross-functional development arc, that trade-off should be visible,” says Mather. “Judgment remains essential.”

Mather advocates structuring mobility platforms to surface roles offering a 70% skill fit, representing development potential alongside safe 95% matches, and so forcing leaders to make deliberate trade-offs between short-term execution and long-term capability building.

The AI experience deficit

As generative AI absorbs routine cognitive tasks, boards face an existential talent threat: a looming “experience deficit” for junior workers. Removing entry-level execution without building alternative learning pathways destroys the talent pipeline for future leadership.

“Removing entry-level tasks without creating meaningful learning pathways kills your pipeline for mid-level and senior talent,” Mather cautions. “That’s a long-term capability cost that far exceeds any short-term labour savings.”

Leading organisations are tackling this structural issue by fundamentally redefining early-career roles. Junior talent is increasingly deployed to monitor AI outputs, manage exception handling, and validate high-stakes decisions.

“This is higher-judgment work than traditional task execution and developmentally richer,” Mather says. Paired with structured 18-month rotations and cross-functional coaching, “this approach replaces expensive external hiring at mid-level and builds succession bench strength. It costs money to coordinate, but not to execute.”

Scaling with intentionality

In an AI-enabled environment where skills depreciate rapidly, Mather frames talent development not as an employee benefit, but as a core operational balance sheet calculation.

“You have a fixed cost base — your people,” Mather says. “That cost remains largely stable whether they’re deploying five-year-old skills or current ones. The difference in output and competitive position is material.” Strategic workforce planning directly mitigates capability erosion, with data showing it drives 8% to 9% higher engagement and lower voluntary turnover, benefiting EBITDA through sustained output continuity.

This strategic clarity extends to operational models. As organisations move from default hybrid work to “Structured Flexibility,” well-designed workplace boundaries simultaneously reduce real estate liabilities and elevate talent retention.

For fast-growing organisations seeking to scale without suffocating in bureaucracy, Mather offers a final operational imperative: “Spend 60 days mapping what people actually do, where decisions get made, where handoffs cause delay, and where knowledge sits in people rather than in systems,” Mather concludes. “Fix the one thing that unlocks the most downstream clarity… Intentionality actually enables agility at scale because decisions happen quickly and correctly when people understand context and authority.”