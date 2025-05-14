Talent & Culture

How will Labour’s immigration plans impact recruitment?

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced sweeping changes to the UK’s “broken” immigration system. However, with many companies facing skills shortages, the reforms could present new challenges for businesses

Sam Forsdick
14 May 2025
Global BusinessRisk & RegulationTalent & CultureHRLegalPolitics

