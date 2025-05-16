How to conduct a culture audit

Last month, the BBC pledged to take “immediate action” to address organisational failures, following the publication of an independent review of its corporate culture.

2024 was a challenging year for the broadcaster. Its lead news presenter, Huw Edwards, received a six-month suspended jail sentence in September for accessing indecent images of children.

Also in the past 12 months, the BBC has faced accusations of bullying and creating a toxic work culture on Strictly Come Dancing, the Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace was forced to step down following allegations of misconduct and Jermaine Jenas, the presenter of The One Show, was fired for sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

“There is a minority of people whose behaviour is simply not acceptable,” said Dr Samir Shah, chair of the BBC. “And there are still places where powerful individuals – on and off screen – can abuse that power to make life for their colleagues unbearable.”

The BBC’s culture is not toxic, according to the report, and many of the organisation’s staff are proud of where they work. However, the review recommends several actions to improve working conditions. These include establishing clear behavioural expectations across the business, promoting a ‘call-it-out’ culture, developing a dashboard to monitor cultural indicators, investing in leadership skills and HR and establishing an independent team to respond to cultural issues and anonymous complaints.

Roughly 2,500 BBC employees and freelancers were surveyed and interviewed for the report, which was conducted by Change Associates – the same consultancy that carried out a review of the BBC in the wake of the Jimmy Saville scandal.

Cliff Ettridge is director of The Team, an employee experience consultancy, and worked as a consultant at the BBC from 2005 to 2008. His time with the broadcaster followed former director general Greg Dyke’s “big conversation” – a consultation of the BBC’s then 10,000 staff.

Ettridge says that such cultural resets can lead to positive outcomes. “The ‘big conversation’ brought the organisation together to interrogate what they did and how they did it,” he says. “That process led to radical change, including the emergence of iPlayer and on-demand services.”

Transparency and trust

Where there is past damage or mistrust, ensuring any cultural review is conducted transparently and objectively is key, Ettridge says: “If cultural failings have occurred, acknowledge them upfront. The organisation’s credibility depends on it.”

Any surveys should be conducted anonymously and ensure fair representation across functions and seniority levels. “Inviting only one department to focus groups can skew results due to group dynamics or peer pressure,” Ettridge explains.

Building psychological safety is crucial to encourage honest feedback about cultural toxicity

While employee surveys are a good starting point, they must be handled with caution, warns Emma Parry, professor of HR management at Cranfield University. “They might not reveal the full picture, especially if employees don’t feel safe speaking up,” she says. “Building psychological safety is crucial to encourage honest feedback about cultural toxicity.”

Parry advises companies to supplement any surveys with insights from exit interviews, grievance reports and disciplinary processes. Data relating to turnover, absenteeism or complaints can also be used to identify underlying issues.

Using an independent third party to conduct the review, as the BBC has done, can help improve trust by ensuring objectivity and impartiality. Asks Gearalt Fahy, employment partner at Womble Bond Dickinson, a law firm: “An independent audit boosts the creditability of the findings and the entire process – if it’s not independent, what’s the point?”

The BBC’s decision to share the findings of its cultural audit publicly is another way to ensure accountability. “The BBC’s move to publish its review is bold and should be welcomed,” says Ettridge. “If handled well, it could become a blueprint for cultural transformation in organisations that want to lead with accountability and build real trust from within.”

The role of leadership

Reviewing an organisation’s culture should be part of an ongoing process, according to Andrea Rowe, people and culture director at the employee engagement agency BI Worldwide.

“A culture audit shouldn’t be a post-mortem – it should be part of how a business stays healthy,” she says. “Too often, organisations only turn to culture audits when something has already gone wrong or as a one-off, yearly activity. If businesses treat audits as one-off interventions, they are missing the point – and the potential.”

While an audit will not solve all of a company’s cultural issues, Rowe adds that a well-structured review can create a turning point.

A culture audit shouldn’t be a post-mortem – it should be part of how a business stays healthy

Business leadership plays an important role. Building a culture of transparency and honesty will help ensure that issues are raised outside of the audit process or review cycle. “It’s about creating a space where everyone feels heard and valued,” Parry explains.

While management should take a step back during any independent audits – so as not to influence any outcomes – they should show a commitment to change once the results have been shared.

Laura Chinyere-Ezeh, HR consultant at Browne Jacobson, a law firm, says: “Senior leadership must be actively involved and show a genuine commitment to listening and responding to the feedback. This demonstrates to employees that their opinions are valued and that change is a priority.”

The outcome of any audit should provide leadership with a clearer understanding of the organisation’s culture and highlight any systemic issues. “Think of it like diagnosing an illness: it’s about identifying weaknesses and prescribing improvements,” Fahy says.

However, he adds, an audit is just the starting point. “The true test for the BBC is what they do next; public and employee judgement will hinge on their actions.”