First wave of the employment rights act kicks off

The first wave of measures under the employment rights act have come into force, signalling a meaningful shift in the UK’s labour relations framework and creating immediate implications for HR leaders.

From 18 February, the government has repealed most provisions of the Trade Union Act 2016, streamlining several obligations for trade unions. Key changes include simplified rules for industrial action and ballot notices, and protections to prevent dismissal of employees participating in lawful industrial action, enhancing safeguards for those taking part.

Employers have been eagerly awaiting the details of the employment rights act following the Labour Party’s pledge to deliver major workers’ rights reforms within its first 100 days in office. While some of the headline reforms will phase in over time, HR teams should treat this moment as both a compliance checkpoint and a strategic reset in workforce relations.

Trade union reforms

The Trade Union Act 2016 placed tighter procedural requirements on unions around ballots, notices and political funding. With much of that structure now removed, the administrative threshold for lawful industrial action is lower.

For HR leaders, this increases the likelihood that ballots and action can be organised more quickly and with fewer technical barriers. Processes that previously delayed or invalidated action on procedural grounds may no longer apply, making early engagement, relationship management and dispute prevention more important than procedural challenge.

The removal of the 10-year ballot requirement for union political funds removes another layer of union administration. While this may appear distant from day-to-day HR operations, it strengthens union continuity and resourcing over time. HR teams should expect more stable long-term campaigning capacity from recognised unions and factor that into stakeholder mapping and workforce communications planning.

Industrial action notices are simplified

Simplified rules for issuing industrial action and ballot notices reduce technical friction in the notification process. Previously, small administrative errors could derail ballots or delay action. The streamlined approach means employers may receive clearer, but potentially shorter, signals of action.

To prepare, HR leaders should review internal escalation protocols now to ensure industrial action response plans are current and to clarify who receives and validates notices. Another recommended step is to tighten cross-functional coordination between HR, legal, operations and communications and to rehearse contingency workforce planning. Ultimately, speed and clarity of response will matter more as procedural buffers shrink.

Stronger dismissal protections

Enhanced protection from dismissal for employees participating in industrial action raises the legal and reputational stakes of employer responses. Line managers must be retrained on what is, and is not, permissible when managing participating employees.

Key HR priorities include: updating manager guidance and training, reviewing disciplinary frameworks for alignment, stress-testing documentation standards and reinforcing central HR oversight of any action involving striking employees.

Family friendly rights are coming

From April 2026, three major employment reforms will come into force, expanding day-one rights for employees.

Day-one rights to paternity and unpaid parental leave will be introduced. New fathers will be entitled to up to two weeks’ paternity leave from their first day of employment, with no minimum service requirement. All employees will be able to take 18 weeks of unpaid parental leave per child, now available from day one.

Workers will be also entitled to statutory sick pay from the first day they are ill, rather than the fourth day. The lower earnings limit, which applies to those on less than £123 per week, will also be removed and a lesser level of pay will be set for these lower earners.

Policy drafting, payroll configuration, and manager education take time, especially in larger organisations. Employers will need to update payroll and HR systems to process these new SSP and leave allowances correctly. Inevitably, employee handbooks, family leave processes, employment contracts, probationary processes, and HR training materials will also need to be updated in time.