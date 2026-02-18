Talent & Culture

First wave of the employment rights act kicks off

Employers must prepare for simpler union processes, stronger employee protections around industrial action and expanded leave rights

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Birchall
18 Feb 2026
Talent & CultureCorporate CultureEmployee EngagementHR

Read this next

Check out top-rated tools tailored for teams like yours