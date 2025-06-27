Talent & Culture

CHRO on the spot: 10 questions with Seat’s Laura Carnicero

The automaker’s people chief discusses her unlikely career path and the lessons she has learned along the way

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Francesca Cassidy
27 Jun 2025
Robie Ann Ferrer
27 Jun 2025
LeadershipTalent & CultureC-SuiteCHRO on the Spot

Read this next