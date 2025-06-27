CHRO on the spot: 10 questions with Seat’s Laura Carnicero

A

Both the role and the kind of work we do are changing. Nowadays, I feel the people function is a core area that has to lead the transformation of the company.

We are in the middle of a major transformation. We celebrated our 75th anniversary in May this year. Right now on the business side, we are going through a big change towards electrification. We’re also in a cultural transformation. We have two brands now: Seat and Cupra. The world is changing so fast and we have to be flexible.

Our area is responsible for leading these transformations. We’re not focused on streamlining production or guaranteeing product quality. We are there to show the how – how people work, how we collaborate with each other, how we grow.

For me, HR plays a central role in this. In complicated times, when the world is changing, we need to be flexible and socially conscious and to remember that what really matters is the people. Of course, there is a big focus on technology in everything that we do but, in the end, you can apply the same technology but get two different results depending on how you manage the people. So we adapt in order to help them be their best.

My role has evolved a lot in the last few years. It used to be focused on paying, hiring the best talent and trying to keep people from leaving. It’s not anymore. It’s that, but many, many other things as well.