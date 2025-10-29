How to attract aligned talent on a budget

To call hiring “hell” right now won’t shock anyone. With a hyper-competitive job market and many candidates using AI to quickly mass-produce CVs and cover letters, hiring managers are receiving a glut of applications for open roles. This volume is making it increasingly difficult to find the best candidates hidden in the haystack.

At the same time, employers’ resources are tight. Many companies are bracing for the budget and an economic downturn and aren’t in a position to resource stretched HR teams more heavily. Many companies also can’t match the salaries on offer at top tech companies, which would allow them to go directly to top talent and entice them to join.

To add further fuel to the hiring fire, AI is shrinking teams. When you’re hiring less, the stakes are higher to get those you do hire right the first time around. So how can organisations without the deep pockets of tech giants make hiring the best people easier? The answer is their employer brand.

A strong, clear and targeted employer brand acts as a filter. It will attract jobseekers who share your company’s values and ways of working and repel those who don’t. With fewer but better-suited applications coming in, identifying the right talent will be easier. It means less time spent sifting through CVs and weeding out ill-suited candidates through multiple interview rounds, leading to shorter recruitment cycles and lower overall hiring costs.

Moreover, those who are attracted by your employer brand are more likely to fit in straight away and thrive in the working environment you offer. They’ll know what to expect and will be more likely to stick around for longer, reducing hiring, onboarding and training costs long term.

How to build an employer brand that filters talent

1 Be brutally honest with talent Some employers downplay aspects of their culture, fearing it might scare off prospects. But they shouldn’t. Everyone wants different things from work. Some workers want an office environment where they can learn from colleagues in the room with them. Others prefer a fast-paced, growth-led culture, where they can progress rapidly if they put in the hours. Being honest about your organisation’s culture, benefits, salary and working setup on job adverts, company and external websites and social media will attract like-minded jobseekers and dissuade those that aren’t the right fit. The key here is to be specific. If your organisation has a hybrid-working policy in place, you should state the exact number of days staff are expected to be in the office versus at home each week. Likewise, if you have “competitive benefits”, tell people what they are – whether that’s enhanced parental leave, a 30-day “work from anywhere” scheme or private health insurance. 2 Leverage social media Social media can be a great way to bring your employer brand to life, when used effectively. Showing your culture in action draws out the talent it resonates with and increases the chance of them coming directly to you rather than through costly recruiters. To do this, you want to make sure your posts and tone of voice genuinely reflect the company. Avoid the dry, jargon-heavy posts that will see you blend in with the crowd and instead post with personality about company wins and team days and share your opinions on industry news. 3 Encourage employee advocacy Your employees are your best brand ambassadors, so involve them in your social media efforts. When they post about their work lives, it feels more authentic and gives candidates a peek behind the curtain that they’re more likely to trust than a faceless corporate account. 4 Prioritise your employer brand year-round A strong employer brand takes time and consistency to build, so don’t just focus on it when you’re hiring. Cultivating it continuously is more sustainable resource-wise and ensures it’s impactful when you need it most. 5 Create positive candidate experiences Employer branding extends into the hiring process itself. How you treat candidates affects your reputation: strong applicants who aren’t the right fit right now, but who have a positive experience, are more likely to return or recommend your company. Disgruntled jobseekers are likely to tell others. So be transparent about salary, communicate consistently throughout the hiring process and provide personalised feedback to all candidates to reinforce your employer brand and protect your reputation.

Hiring is hard right now. But employers who build a strong, honest employer brand will be in the best possible position to ensure quality, not quantity, in their talent pool. They’ll be able to attract aligned candidates and repel ill-suited ones, making it easier to hire and build a stronger team without breaking the bank.

Molly Johnson-Jones is CEO and co-founder of Flexa, an employer-branding and careers platform and a member of the Raconteur 50 2024.