Future of Work

How are hiring teams coping with the influx of AI-generated job apps?

Easy access to AI chatbots has led employers to be inundated with algorithmically generated job applications. Can firms filter out the AI noise?

Share on X
Share on LinkedIn
Share by email
Save in your account
Sam Forsdick
13 Mar 2025
Future of WorkTalent & CultureTechnologyArtificial IntelligenceCorporate CultureHR

Read this next