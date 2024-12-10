From darkness to light – unlocking the potential of technology-enabled supply chains

For centuries, supply chains have mainly operated in the dark. Even in our hyper-connected era, supply chain visibility and sustainability remain critical challenges, with the latest Proxima Supply Chain Barometer revealing that 86% of chief executives see significant hurdles with supply chain resiliency.

This is driving a growing sense of urgency, with 55% of CEOs planning to dedicate more time to supply chain topics than in the last year. Meanwhile, 99% of respondents identify barriers to supply chain carbonisation, according to the Proxima research published in September and based on a survey of 3,000 CEOs across the UK, US, DACH, and Benelux-based companies.

However, a convergence of artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, and innovative delivery models is shining light on these blind spots, promising a future where goods flow with next-level efficiency and sustainability.

“We’ve been running supply chains largely in the dark,” says Steve Statler, chief marketing officer at Wiliot, an ambient IoT company. “The opportunity now is to see everything everywhere all at once – like getting the cheat code in a computer game where suddenly the entire battlefield map is illuminated.”

This newfound visibility is already transforming operations. Royal Mail is deploying Wiliot’s Bluetooth readers across 6,500 vehicles to track 850,000 rolling cages that transport parcels nationwide using 2.5 million of Wiliot’s battery-free Bluetooth tags. The system helps right-size trucks, orchestrate labour, and prevent asset losses. More significantly, it lays the groundwork for real-time parcel tracking with temperature and carbon monitoring – enabling ambient delivery services for temperature-sensitive items like medicine and food without requiring refrigerated transport.

Last-mile upgrade – drones and driverless cars

The pressure to innovate comes as consumer expectations reach new heights. Mia Yamaguchi, retail development lead at Uber Direct, says her company’s recent study shows 96% of Gen Z consumers now expect retailers to offer on-demand delivery. Yet only 22% of UK merchants, across various industries, currently provide such services, revealing a stark gap between capability and demand that represents a significant opportunity for forward-thinking businesses.

Uber Direct is addressing this gap by extending its food delivery network to all retail categories, from pharmaceuticals to DIY supplies. The model leverages existing Uber Eats couriers, demonstrating how innovation often means creatively repurposing assets rather than building from scratch. “We’re effectively a logistics innovator with a strong Uber backing,” says Yamaguchi, “utilising our existing fleet rather than investing heavily in new infrastructure.”

This approach has proved particularly valuable for construction companies and time-sensitive deliveries. When builders run short of supplies, sending workers to fetch materials can result in hours of lost productivity. Uber Direct’s solution enables rapid replenishment without disrupting work schedules, illustrating how modern logistics can directly impact broader economic efficiency.

Innovation in last-mile delivery is accelerating globally. In China, companies like JD.com are already using drones to service remote areas, particularly mountainous regions where traditional delivery proves challenging. Meanwhile, Uber is piloting autonomous vehicles in California. These developments hint at a future where the final stretch of delivery could be entirely automated.

Rise of the robots – working alongside humans

DHL Supply Chain is taking automation several steps further. The logistics giant will be the first company in the UK to deploy Boston Dynamics’ Stretch robots, using computer vision to unload trailers. Machine learning algorithms improve inventory accuracy while reducing labour needs, while generative AI streamlines back-office processes from legal work to solution design.

“Innovation and change should be embraced as something positive,” explains Saul Resnick, chief executive officer of DHL Supply Chain in the United Kingdom and Ireland. “These technologies ultimately improve job satisfaction, work quality, and safety for our people.” Rather than replacing workers, DHL’s automation strategy focuses on eliminating repetitive, physically demanding tasks while creating opportunities for employees to develop new skills.

Perhaps the most transformative development is the rise of ambient IoT – networks of battery-free sensors powered by surrounding radio waves. Wiliot’s postage stamp-sized computers can be attached to virtually anything, creating what Statler calls “an app store for the physical world”.

This capability enables use cases from monitoring vaccine temperatures to ensuring proper stock rotation in retail. “When you can see everything continuously, you discover issues people didn’t want to see before,” says Statler. “Products left at wrong temperatures, incorrect loading, poor stock rotation – all these inefficiencies become visible and addressable.” The technology has profound implications for food waste reduction and medical supply chain safety.

Navigating supply chain disruptions

Geopolitical disruptions and supply chain resilience remain critical concerns for business leaders. Resnick states that working with partners like Everstream Analytics provides access to predictive insights and risk analytics which help to calculate how events – from blocked shipping lanes to natural disasters – might impact supply chains weeks in advance.

“Having those tools available allows us to be more dynamic,” Resnick explains. “We can tell you that a ship won’t arrive because it’s stuck in the Red Sea and needs to go around Africa. You may need air freight – yes, there’s a cost, but on a case-by-case basis, this can be less than the delay.”

These predictive capabilities, powered by AI and enhanced visibility, enable businesses to make proactive decisions about inventory levels, alternative routes, and transport modes. This agility is crucial as supply chains face continued volatility and disruption.

Despite the promise, implementing these technologies isn’t straightforward. Innovation cycles often outlast executive tenures, making long-term transformation difficult. Integration with legacy systems poses technical challenges, while workforce concerns about automation require careful change management. The shift to more resilient, diversified supply chains following COVID-19 and geopolitical disruptions also demands investment, stresses Resnick.

Using the power of partnerships

For companies beginning their digital transformation journey, success requires a clear focus on business problems rather than technology solutions. Resnick emphasises the importance of viewing technology as an enabler rather than an end in itself. Statler notes that building ecosystems of trusted partners is crucial. “The notion that you can succeed by building everything yourself is shortsighted.”

Yield management emerges as a critical concept across all three experts’ insights. Whether it’s Uber maximising courier utilisation during off-peak hours, DHL optimising warehouse operations through automation, or Royal Mail enhancing its legacy infrastructure with modern tracking capabilities, the key is leveraging existing assets more efficiently before investing in new ones.

In the next 12 months, the convergence of AI, IoT, and innovative delivery models will create unprecedented opportunities for supply chain optimisation. Early adopters are already seeing significant benefits: Royal Mail’s rolling cage tracking system has reduced asset losses and improved fleet efficiency, while Uber Direct’s expansion into new retail categories is helping merchants meet evolving consumer expectations.

Tomorrow’s supply chains will be visible, predictive, and responsive in previously unimaginable ways. For business leaders, the imperative is clear: embrace technological change or risk being left in the dark. “Innovation is business critical,” Resnick concludes. “You can’t stand still in this regard. The alternative to moving forward doesn’t exist.”

