Driving the sustainable future of industrial growth

Sustainability can no longer be a back-office, box-ticking exercise for businesses. It’s now an urgent, regulatory requirement. The UK government has made a legally binding commitment to reach net zero by 2050. Achieving this goal will require businesses to slash their carbon emissions and transform how they extract, use and dispose of raw materials and products.

Businesses in the waste management, forestry and quarrying industries are at the forefront of this transition. Every machine bought, hired or disposed of has an environmental footprint. This is caused by a combination of resource extraction, manufacturing processes, energy consumption during operation and emissions from transportation.

It’s clear that firms must pivot to sustainable operating models. But meeting sustainability targets requires investments in technology, people and time, all of which impact the bottom line. Given the potential trade-off, business leaders are asking how to meet sustainability targets while also achieving operational growth?

The role of innovation

Andrew Clarkson, managing director at CRJ Services, says innovation is a big part of the answer. The firm is the leading supplier of waste, recycling and forestry equipment in the UK and Ireland. It works closely with original-equipment manufacturers (OEM) to develop sustainable equipment that helps to reduce the carbon emissions of their end customers.

“We work with Haas, which supplies and manufactures our shredders, to develop the hybrid shredder,” he says. “This uses a large electric motor to power the shredding process and a small diesel engine to power the tracks. The result is that it doesn’t produce any CO2 emissions while operating.”

CRJ Services is also working with Pronar to develop a fully electric trommel – a machine that acts like a giant sieve to sort materials during the recycling process. Using electricity to power the machine rather than diesel significantly reduces the cost of operation. And, because electric drives, unlike diesel motors, require no replacement filters, oil or coolant, businesses can also save on maintenance costs.

The circular economy

Reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions is only one piece of the puzzle. Leaders are also under pressure to transition to circular models. This means sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products for as long as possible.

CRJ Services can assist firms with transitioning to a circular model. Equipment and machinery is typically disposed of when it deteriorates or grows obsolete. But CRJ Services actively works with customers to extend the life of their equipment by offering a repair service, as well as providing a range of OEM and quality aftermarket spare and wear parts, which are fitted by a fleet of mobile engineers based across the country.

Meeting sustainability targets requires investments in technology, people and time, all of which impact the bottom line

The firm also operates a rental service to make it easier for customers to adopt circular practices. “We don’t just sell equipment and machinery, we make it available for hire, too,” says Clarkson. ”This increases the lifespan of the equipment because we can repair and refurbish it between hires and reduce the risk of underused equipment degrading and ending up in landfill. It’s also more cost-effective for businesses, because they don’t have to spend money on brand new technology.”

CRJ is investing in internal circular initiatives, too. The company recently spent £100,000 on an effluent water system to reduce its water consumption. When equipment returns to its main site, it undergoes a washing process, which previously required a vast amount of water. But a closed-loop system means the water is now 100% recycled. “For us, it’s not just about making profit,” adds Clarkson. “We have a responsibility to drive sustainable change.”

Beyond internal initiatives, partnerships across the value chain will be crucial. No single business can achieve net zero in isolation, and industries such as waste management and quarrying rely on shared infrastructure, consistent standards and regulatory guidance. Collaboration with government bodies, local councils and OEMs can accelerate progress by aligning investment in greener technology with the policies that will shape the future operating environment.

Personalisation and AI

In the future, change is also likely to emerge in the form of personalisation. As businesses seek to grow their operations and increase the amount of waste they recycle, many want static machinery capable of processing larger amounts of material without increasing emissions or cost. “We’re seeing a real drive to replace diesel,” says Clarkson. “Clients will often approach us with a specific site, a defined waste stream and a desired output. Then, we will design and build a plant tailored to their needs.”

Waste aggregate is another sustainability concern that is growing in importance for businesses. Aggregate refers to waste materials such as concrete, asphalt, brick and other rubble generated from industrial projects. Increases in operational output mean an increase in aggregate. The challenge for businesses is to turn that waste back into usable raw materials. To solve this, CRJ provides firms with wash plants – systems designed to remove impurities such as clay, silt and dirt from aggregates, which can then be recycled into usable materials for future projects.

In the future, machines and equipment will last longer, run cleaner and recycle more

Here, AI could play a transformational role. Early applications in waste separation are already reducing landfill dependency by improving accuracy and speed. “We’re already working with manufacturers to explore AI, and while it’s too early for us to predict exactly how it will evolve, its potential is evident,” says Clarkson. “Smarter, more automated systems can maximise recycling rates and optimise efficiencies in energy uses.”

There is also a clear commercial imperative for change. Customers, investors and regulators are increasingly scrutinising sustainability performance, and businesses that can demonstrate real progress will enjoy stronger brand trust and market opportunities. Far from being a cost centre, sustainability is emerging as a driver of competitive differentiation – helping firms secure contracts, attract investment and appeal to environmentally conscious clients.

In the future, machines and equipment will last longer, run cleaner and recycle more. Businesses that embrace innovation and frame sustainability as a competitive advantage to win new customers will create a greener and more profitable future. Those that delay it or treat it as a box-ticking exercise will quickly fall behind.

For more information please visit www.crjservices.co.uk